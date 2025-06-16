Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' to screen at New York Indian Film Festival 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great' is set to achieve another milestone as the film will be having its Gala premiere at the New York Indian Festival on June 19.

In a post on his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video in which he listed out his upcoming tight travel schedule, which features multiple screenings of his 'Tanvi The Great' in the US, including New York, Houston, and Austin.

He said, "Hello, my friends, so I am going to New York. We have a Gala premiere of Tanvi the Great in New York, organised by the New York Indian Film Festival and also IAAC (Indo American Arts Council). Thank you very much for inviting us, and then we are going to Austin and Houston. The New York premiere is on the 19th, the Austin premiere is on the 21st, and the Houston premiere is on the 22nd."

The actor-director expressed his gratitude for the love received at the world premiere of the film at Cannes 2025. He said, "I will be going to New York after a gap of 4-5 years, in fact. Last time I came back I was there for 3 years for New Amsterdam and I am very excited to show our film to my people and friends and a wonderful gathering at this festival. Tanvi the Great is getting lot of love, touchwood. We had a great world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and in London. The film is releasing on the 18th of July and I am very excited."

Kher recently opened up about the reaction received by the audience at Cannes on the world premiere of his 'Tanvi The Great'. While speaking toabout the reaction at Cannes, Kher said he was "overwhelmed" by how deeply the crowd connected with the film. The actor also shared how people in the theatre clapped, laughed, cried, and stayed back to ask questions after the screening.

"I was very overwhelmed by the reaction of people. They were clapping in between because the theme of the film resonated with them. They were crying, laughing at the end of the film. They didn't want to leave. They were asking questions. It's a beautiful feeling."

When asked what the recognition means to him and his team, especially after the struggles the film faced during its making, Kher said, "The success of the film on an international platform like Cannes and then in London proves that if you do something with conviction against all odds, it is the most gratifying feeling, and it will reach people's hearts. The film was made with great difficulty because people who were supposed to finance the film backed out at the last minute, but then I said, 'I have to make it because it's my conviction.'"

Tanvi The Great follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dreamto stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag.

Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfil this mission, according to Variety.

The film stars debutant Subhangi Dutt in the lead role. Karan Tacker, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher also plays a prominent roles in the film.

The film is set to release on July 18.

