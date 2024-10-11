Anupam Kher's 'Vijay 69' to be released in November

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher 's film 'Vijay 69' is all set to be released on Netflix on November 8.

The heartwarming slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy.

As per the makers, 'Vijay 69' "promises to be a must-watch family entertainer that will inspire audiences of all ages." It follows the remarkable journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon and refusing to let age limit his ambitions.

With its playful spirit and heartfelt message, the film taps into those universal "pick yourself up" moments, blending humour and emotion as it explores the relationships that sustain us.

Speaking about the film, Anupam Kher said, "Vijay 69 is more than just a film it's a testament to passion, perseverance, and the unshakable human spirit. It embodies the belief that age is never a barrier to pursuing our dreams, and every chapter of life offers the chance for new beginnings. Playing this role has been an inspiring journey for me, and I'm excited for audiences around the world to experience this wholesome story on Netflix."

He added, " I would also like to thank our writer and director, Akshay Roy, and the producers, Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, for giving me this opportunity to remind everyone that no matter the age, our potential for greatness is limitless."

'Vijay 69' is created under Netflix and YRF Entertainment banners.

Meanwhile, Kher is currently being lauded for his performance in 'The Signature'. It explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor