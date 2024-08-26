Anupam, Kirron Kher celebrate their 39th anniversary with special posts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher have completed 39 years of their blissful marriage.

Mark this occasion, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to wish his better half.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_H4NWliVXh/

Sharing the video with wedding pictures, Kher wrote, "Dearest Kirron! Happy 39th anniversary to both of us. We need to take some fresh pics. I have been posting almost the same ones for the last so many years. But I think that is what happens with a marriage that lasts for a long time. Pics can get old but emotions are the same. May God give you long and healthy life. May you continue to be the same person that you are. Vibrant and real. Love and prayers always. #MarriageAnniversary @kirronkhermp."

As soon as the post was shared, the couple's friends and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Kiron & Anupam anniversary greetings & happiness always."

Anupam and Kirron's son Sikandar Kher commented, "Happy anniversary Maa and Dad ! To love."

Kirron Kher lovingly responded to her husband's post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_IF6QuSAi5/

She shared a stunning picture of herself and Anupam Kher along with a message, that read, "Thank you so much dearest @anupampkher. Happy Anniversary. God bless you always. Thank you so much for all the wonderful years. Lots of love."

Anupam and Kirron tied the knot in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher has wrapped up his upcoming film, 'Tanvi The Great'.

Recently, Kher officially announced that Iain Glen, known for his role in 'Game of Thrones', will be starring in his film.

The announcement has been met with enthusiasm from both actors, marking a notable collaboration in the film industry.

'Tanvi The Great' will feature music composed by MM Keeravani, the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer known for his work on 'RRR'.

Additionally, the film's sound design will be handled by Resul Pookutty, an Academy Award winner recognised for his work on 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

The project is being directed and produced by Anupam Kher Studio.

Apart from this, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.

