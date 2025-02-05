Anupam Mittal Reacts to Arjun Kapoor's ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Trailer, REVEALS He ‘Couldn’t Stop Laughing’

Mere Husband Ki Biwi' trailer is out and it has left the netizens in splits. The upcoming hilarious family entertainer is all set to take the audiences on a rollercoaster of never-ending laughter, and the positive reviews coming in for the trailer is proof! While the audiences are catching their breath from constant laughs, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' trailer has left the owner of Shaadi.com aka Anupam Mittal mighty impressed.

Somebody in office just showed me the promo of Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ & I couldn’t stop guffawing. Masst Shaadi fun hai 😅 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 4, 2025

After watching the trailer, the businessman took to his social media handle to share his reaction on the quirky trailer, and it promises that the film is going to be a blast of entertainment, humour and drama! Anupam Mittal wrote, "Somebody in office just showed me the promo of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' & I couldn't stop guffawing. Masst Shaadi fun hai 😅"

Set to be an entertainer filled with on-point punchlines, fresh jokes, emotions, wit, and quirk, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. While the star cast load the film with comedy, they are joined by Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor. 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who gears up to keep the stone rolling after 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'Khel Khel Mein'. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' releases in the theatres on 21st February 2025.