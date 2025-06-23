Anupam walks on streets of NY with De Niro: Never in my wildest dreams I’d ever thought

Mumbai, June 23 Veteran actor Anupam Kher showcased awe after walking the streets of New York with legendary actor Robert De Niro and said that he never thought about this even in his “wildest dreams”.

Anupam, who was in the Big Apple for the premiere of his upcoming directorial “Tanvi: The Great”, took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of the two actors walking.

He wrote as the caption: “Never in my wildest dreams had I ever thought that one day I will be walking on the streets of New York with the GREATEST ACTOR in the world. The ICONIC #RobertDeNiro! God is kind and so is Mr. De Niro!! Jai Mata Di! #Actors.”

Anupam and De Niro are longtime friends and worked together in the 2012 romantic comedy drama titled “Silver Linings Playbook” directed by David O. Russell.

The film is based on Matthew Quick's 2008 novel The Silver Linings Playbook. It stars Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker, John Ortiz, Shea Whigham, Anupam Kher and Julia Stiles.

The film is set in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. Bradley essays Patrizio "Pat" Solitano Jr., a man with bipolar disorder who is released from a psychiatric hospital and moves back in with his parents. Pat is determined to win back his estranged wife. He meets a young widow, Tiffany Maxwell, who offers to help him get his wife back if he enters a dance competition with her.

Talking about “Tanvi The Great”, the film is set to release on July 18. On May 19, he took to Instagram to announce the release date. He also showcased the first poster of the film featuring debutante Shubhangi Dutt.

The film also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Shubhangi. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation.

