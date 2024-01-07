'Anupama' actor Rupali Ganguly offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 : Popular TV serial 'Anupama' actor Rupali Ganguly on Sunday morning offered prayers at the famous Mahakalshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

She also attended the 'Bhasma Aarti' at the temple and took the blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

Rupali was accompanied by her 'Anupama' co-actor Ashish.

According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti of Baba Mahakal are fulfilled.

Talking to ANI, Rupali said, "I came here for the first time in 2020 and when I sat in the main temple, I got a call for 'Anupama'. So it was a kind of blessing. Since then I always come here whenever I feel like it. Today's puja is so sacred that I am in tears. Jai Mahakal."

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

From starting her acting career at the age of 7 in her father, Anil Ganguly's film 'Saaheb' in 1985, Rupali became a household name in the television industry by playing the role of Monisha in the 2004 comedy sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. Later, she acted in 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', 'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi', 'Sanjivani', and many more.

Now, playing Anupamaa has made her a popular face on TV and she is all thankful to the makers for giving her this opportunity.

'Anupamaa' airs on Star Plus.

