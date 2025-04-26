Anupama Parameswaran comes onboard Sharwanand's film with Sampath Nandi

Chennai, April 26 The makers of director Sampath Nandi's upcoming action drama, featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Saturday welcomed actress Anupama Parameswaran on board.

Taking to his X timeline, director Sampath Nandi wrote, "Warm Welcome @anupamahere to our #Sharwa38 world. The Soul of Our Soil. Looking forward."

Sharwanand is stepping into uncharted territory with his first-ever pan-India film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Sharwa38. He is teaming up with director Sampath Nandi, known for having delivered blockbusters before.

The film is being produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan. The film, which is to be made on a lavish scale, boasts a top-notch technical team.

Actress Anupama Parameswaran is to play the heroine opposite Sharwanand in this movie. Known for her powerful screen presence, Anupama’s inclusion adds significant weight to the film’s narrative. Anupama’s character plays a pivotal role in driving the story forward.

The announcement poster showcases Anupama in a gritty, intense avatar, dressed to match the rugged 1960s aesthetic of the film’s world. Though her face is purposefully kept hidden, the poster speaks volumes about the strength and layered complexity her character brings to the plot.

Set against the rugged backdrop of the North Telangana-Maharashtra border during the late 1960s, the film plunges viewers into a raw, violent world where power is everything and survival is soaked in blood. The story unfolds in a rural setting recreated with painstaking detail to reflect the texture and tone of that era — bringing to life a brutal time rarely depicted on Indian screens.

In preparation for this intense role, Sharwanand has undergone a striking transformation.

From top-tier production design by Kiran Kumar Manne, to powerful visuals by ace cinematographer Soundar Rajan S, and a riveting score by Bheems Ceciroleo, #Sharwa38 is aiming high on every technical front.

The film’s regular shoot is to start soon. The makers have plans to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

