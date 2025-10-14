Anupama Parameswaran did not have ego even for a second, says Rajisha Vijayan

Chennai, Oct 14 Actress Rajisha Vijayan, who plays the pivotal role of Raji in director Mari Selvaraj's upcoming social sports drama 'Bison', featuring actor Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, has showered praises on her co-actress Anupama Parameswaran, saying she did not have ego about sharing the spotlight even for a second.

Participating in a grand pre-release event of the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on October 17, Rajisha said, "To my Anupama, she is such a big superstar in south India. She is popular in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam."

Stating that she was there for all the interviews along with Anupama, Rajisha said she was constantly thinking, "Anupama is the heroine but I am there for all the interviews."

The actress went on to point out, "Not even for a second did that girl have any ego. That's a big quality," she said, urging the audience to appreciate Anupama as this was a really wonderful quality.

Turning to Anupama Parameswaran, she said, "In this film, we are best friends and after the film, we have truly become best friends. She is such a wonderful person to work with. I completely cherish what we had."

The actress also went on to say that Dhruv had put in so much of harwork and shown so much dedication for this film, that after its release, Tamil cinema would have a big superstar.

Stating that 'Bison' was much more than a sports drama, the actress said this film of Mari Selvaraj would have something extra than what his other four films offered.

For the unaware, Bison, which features Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran as the lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

'Bison', short for 'Bison Kaalamaadan', has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film has editing by Sakthi Thiru and is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.

