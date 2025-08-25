Anupama Parmeswaran completes dubbing for bone-chilling horror thriller 'Kishkindhapuri'

Chennai, Aug 25 The makers of director Koushik Pegallapati's much-awaited horror-thriller 'Kishkindhapuri', featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead, on Monday announced that actress Anupama Parameswaran had completed dubbing for her portions in the film.

Kishkindhapuri is scheduled to hit screens on September 12 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, Shine Screens, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Giving a voice that is trembled with fear. ‎@anupamaparameswaran96 completes dubbing for #Kishkindhapuri. ‎SPOOKY PROMOTIONS SOON. ‎All set for a grand release on September 12th."

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner and presented by Archana, the film has been written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati.

The film’s first glimpse, which was released in April this year, offered a frightening introduction to its horror-laced setting. It opened with Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran forcefully entering a haunted house—unknowingly inviting supernatural forces.

“Some doors are not meant to be opened,” the glimpse hinted, as one heard eerie voices echo through a place long forgotten. The suspenseful preview culminated in a terrifying moment, with Bellamkonda Sreenivas declaring “Aham Mrityu” (I am death), as his eyes turned hauntingly pale.

Capitalising on the attention the first glimpse got, the makers chose to release a teaser to add to the excitement of fans.

The teaser painted a dark and disturbing picture of what lies ahead. It opens with an unsettling disappearance. A girl mysteriously vanishes inside a sprawling, ghost-laden mansion. As silence descends, a broken radio bursts to life, delivering a cryptic broadcast, setting the tone for a narrative steeped in paranormal energy and temporal distortions.

Technically, the teaser looked solid with Chunmay Salaskar’s camera work whispering paranoia, and Chaitan Bharadwaj crafting a soundscape that stayed with you long after the teaser ended.

The technical team of the film includes Manisha A Dutt as the Production Designer, D. Siva Kamesh as the art director, and Niranjan Devaramane as the editor. G. Kanishka is the Creative Head of the film, which has Darahas Palakollu as its co-writer.

As Kishkindhapuri's release date inches closer, expectations continue to rise for what could be one of the most intriguing theatrical offerings this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor