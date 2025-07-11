Anupama Solanki: It’s very risky to be choosy but I wait for challenging roles

Mumbai, June 11 Actress Anupama Solanki, who is currently busy shooting for her latest show Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah, said that she’s very choosy when it comes to selecting TV projects. However, she agrees sometimes, it is very risky to be choosy but she waits for challenging roles.

Sharing more on her role, she says, "This is the first time I am playing a positive Dabang character in any show. My character name is Sudha. Most of the time I have done either positive or 100 percent negative roles.”

“Sudha has come back to India after residing in Dubai for a while. Aarya Babbar is playing my husband in the show. Sudha is extremely strict with her husband, her rules are very strict and she is extremely volatile.”

She added that Jagriti is a running, successful show on television.

“The storyline has recently changed a bit in which Kalikant will die. As the audience knows, Aarya Babbar is playing double role in the show -- Shashikant and KaliKant are twins. Shashikant is polite, humble and down to earth. He knows how to keep Sudha calm and happy.”

She added that the story is going to take a twist in the upcoming episodes between Sudha, Kalikant and Shashikant.

“I am sure people will love this new twist in the story.”

Talking more about her choices of roles, Anupama says: “I am very choosy when it comes to selecting my TV projects. Sometimes, it is very risky to be choosy but I wait for the challenging roles. It takes time to materialise but I am patient.”

“In Nath, my role as Kalawati was totally a village girl. In "Kuch Reet Jagat ki aisi hai", I played a greedy character. So the main focus is playing various roles which are different from each other.”

She said that in her previous TV show “Jamuniya", she was highly fashionable and intelligent, a character who does lots of planning and plotting.

“But in Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah, I’m a very strong and powerful lady, I don’t do silly things, whatever I do, I do in "Danke Ki Chot Pe”. I don’t care about what others think.”

But isn’t it tough to enter a show midway?

Anupama said: "It's always challenging to enter a show midway, but I am confident that with the new storyline, the audience will be hooked to it. I am excited since my fans will be seeing me in a new avatar.”

