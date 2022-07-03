'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta talks about his passion for basketball

Mumbai, July 3 Actor Adhik Mehta, now seen in TV show 'Anupamaa', reveals that he's a keen sportsman and has played basketball ever since he was in school.

He says: "Even though one can quickly acquire the basic skills to play basketball, becoming a truly skilled player takes a lot of exercise and dedication. Even today whenever I'm free or struggling with something, I play the sport to feel relaxed and fresh.

"I got encouraged to the sport since my school days, I have played for my school at different levels. Having the right motivation is a key ingredient to continuously keep improving our basketball skills, and my team helped me."

Adhik, who has also been featured in shows like 'Choti Sarrdaarni' and 'Bepanah Pyaar', discussed the positive benefits of the sport.

He said: "Playing basketball helps to improve motor coordination, flexibility, and endurance. It also encourages speed, agility, and strength. These skills are shown to have a positive effect on promoting a healthy body weight and encouraging more physical activity, which can enhance cardiorespiratory fitness and self-esteem. The sport also develops self-confidence."

