‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy on her journey: ‘It’s not about fame, it’s about growth and learning’

Mumbai, Oct 28 ‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy has opened up about her approach to choosing roles and how she views her journey as an artist.

In exclusive quotes shared with IANS, the actress shared that for her, acting goes beyond fame and recognition — it’s about personal growth, learning, and evolving with every character she portrays. Reflecting on her journey, Adrija stated, “I always try to pick characters that push me to grow. It’s not just about fame or popularity it’s about learning and evolving with every role I take. Each character teaches me something new about myself and the world around me.”

She also spoke about the importance of maintaining balance amid a demanding career, emphasizing how self-care and introspection help her stay grounded and connected to her craft. “Every day brings new challenges and new lessons. Whether it’s preparing for a role, handling recognition, or reflecting on a tough day, I remind myself to stay grounded, be kind to myself, and cherish every experience because that’s what truly shapes you, both as an artist and as a human being.”

Talking about her fan base, Adrija shared that they have always been an inseparable part of her journey. She expressed her gratitude for their constant love and encouragement, which motivate her to keep pushing boundaries and giving her best in every role. “Selfies now hold a different meaning,” she reflects. “It’s not just about capturing a picture; it’s about capturing a moment together, a memory that both of us can cherish. I feel their excitement and appreciation, and it motivates me to keep giving my best.”

On a related note, “Anupamaa” features Adrija Roy in the role of Raahi. She stepped into the role after replacing Alisha Parveen and stars alongside Shivam Khajuria as one of the second-generation leads.

Adrija began her acting career with the Bengali television show “Bedini Moluar Kotha.” She made her Hindi television debut in 2023 with “Durga Aur Charu.”

