'Anupamaa' fame Sudhanshu Pandey collaborated with Meet Bros for song 'Behisaba'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, best known for his role in TV show 'Anupamaa', is also a singer.

On Tuesday, Sudhanshu unveiled his romantic single 'Behisaba', which he created in collaboration with Meet Bros and Shaashwat Pande.

Excited about the track, Sudhanshu said, "Singing this song has been an incredible journey. Along with Meet Bros and Shaashwat Pande, we crafted a melody and vocal nuances that capture it's essence. I hope listeners feel the passion and dedication that went into the making of the song."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MB Music (@mbmusicco)

Duo Harmeet Singh and Manmeet Singh also opened up about the song.

Harmeet stated, "It's been a collaborative effort between Shaashwat, Manmeet, and me, where every note and phrase reflects our shared vision. Sudhanshu added the needed depth with his vocals, and Kumaar's lyrics transformed the composition into a captivating experience."

Manmeet added, "Behisaba' is a versatile song perfect for any mood, blending electronic music with soulful melodies. Sudhanshu's silky soft, romantic textured voice is apt for a melody like this and Kumaar's relatable lyrics make it special. Working with Shashwat Pande and nurturing a new talent was a joy. This is one of our attempts, to bring a very good talent into limelight."

Sudhanshu was part of A Band of Boys, which was formed in 2001. However, sometime later he quit the band to pursue acting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor