'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly says the serial is a tribute to all Gujaratis

Mumbai, April 4 Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the popular family drama 'Anupamaa', said the show is a tribute to all the Gujaratis.

Rupali with her character of a Gujarati woman in the show, has mesmerised the viewers with her accent and dialect.

Talking about the same, Rupali said: "Anupamaa's character is a Gujarati in the show, and when I speak Gujarati, I feel immensely proud of the language. I highly respect the language and the Gujaratis. Gujaratis are everywhere, and they have created their own strong base across the world."

"There is immense respect for them, so that respect I had to portray in my character as Anupamaa. 'Anupamaa' is a tribute to all the Gujaratis," she added.

The show is based on the Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it airs on Star Plus at 10 p.m.

