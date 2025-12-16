Anupamaa's Ashlesha Savant celebrates one month of her dreamy Vrindavan wedding: ‘Our hearts belong to you’

Mumbai, Dec 16 TV actress Ashlesha Savant, on December 16, celebrated her one-month anniversary and shared her beautiful wedding reel.

The actress shared it on her social media account and captioned it as “ॐ अपवित्रः पवित्रो वा सर्वावस्थां गतोऽपि वा,यः स्मरेत्पुण्डरीकाक्षं स बाह्याभ्यन्तरः शुचिः (sic),” she wrote in Sanskrit.

The actress further wrote, “One month to a blessing in Vrindavan. Thank you to everyone. We couldn't have imagined doing this anywhere else. Our hearts belong to you. Everything was so soulful, and that was the essence of that day. #grateful #gratitude #vrindavan.”

Ashlesha in the wedding reel can be seen decked up in her bridal attire and is also seen laughing and smiling ear to ear as she is all set to embrace her new journey of life.

The reel also showcases glimpses of all the wedding rituals and traditions. Her husband, Sandeep Baswana, makes for a handsome groom in his smart attire. Ashlesha can be seen spending happy moments with her family as they walk her down the aisle.

Earlier, the actress had shared a series of photos and videos on her social media account and announced her wedding with long-time boyfriend and actor Sandeep Baswana.

Announcing their marriage, Ashlesha and Sandeep had shared their wedding pictures on their social media accounts. They wrote, “And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs… Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings. #justmarried #grateful #us.”

For the uninitiated, Ashlesha Savant met Sandeep on the sets of their show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2002, where she essayed the role of Sandeep's sister-in-law, Teesha Virani, while Sandeep played Sahil Virani. They had once shared that since Ashlesha’s home was quite far from the set, she would occasionally stay back at Sandeep’s place, and that's how their friendship bloomed into love.

On the work front, Ashlesha is currently seen in the television show Jhanak. She was also a part of Rupali Ganguly’s 'Anupamaa', where she portrayed the negative role of Barkha, Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna’s) sister-in-law.

