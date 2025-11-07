Anurag Kashyap beams with joy as he meets his ‘hero’ Rahul Dravid on a flight

Mumbai, Nov 7 Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently shared a delightful encounter with cricketer Rahul Dravid while travelling on a flight.

Known for his admiration of the former Indian captain, Kashyap couldn’t hide his excitement upon meeting his ‘hero’ in person. The director took to his Instagram handle to share their picture and wrote, “Met my hero on a flight @rahuldravidofficial.” In the image, Anurag could be seen flaunting his radiant smile while posing with the cricketer. Anurag Kashyap exuded casual charm at the airport.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap is creating buzz with his intense performance in the upcoming action film “Dacoit.” In the movie, he portrays Inspector Swamy, a fearless and principled officer who is also a devoted Ayyappa follower. Known for his zero-tolerance approach to corruption, Swamy expertly balances his professional duty with moral values, often sprinkling in a sharp and witty sense of humor.

The movie also stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. ‘Dacoit,’ which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 25, will now release worldwide on March 19, 2026.

Anurag Kashyap, renowned for directing films such as “Black Friday,” “Paanch,” and “Gangs of Wasseypur,” most recently helmed “Nishaanchi.” Despite the anticipation, the film struggled to leave an impact at the box office.

Earlier this year, Kashyap found himself at the center of controversy after making crude remarks about the Brahmin community. The backlash followed his comment while responding to criticism of “Phule,” a biopic on social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. Interpreted by some as casteist, his remark sparked outrage online and led to calls for legal action.

In the aftermath, Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah, along with her family and colleagues, reportedly received rape and death threats from online trolls. The director also faced legal proceedings, with an FIR filed against him in Jaipur for using abusive language toward the community.

Following the uproar, Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to issue an apology, assuring that he would be more careful with his words and expressions in the future.

