Anurag Kashyap points guns at ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’ makers for making AI-generated film

Mumbai, Aug 19 Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap has pointed his guns at the makers of the recently announced AI-generated film ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’.

On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a long note targeting Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network. Anurag said that Vijay, who has an image for representing artistes, is bypassing the same artiste community to make profits, and keep them out of the revenue generating system of the entertainment industry.

He wrote, “Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84. Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writers, directors, now producing a film made by AI. So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators. End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you’re not making enough for them , they are going all AI”.

He further mentioned, “Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists, and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you’re no match for his AI performance. This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artistes in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter”.

A few days ago, another AI-related controversy gripped the industry when the makers of the Dhanush-starrer ‘Raanjhanaa’ re-released the film in theatres with an AI-altered ending. The artiste fraternity called it a gross misconduct, and exploitation of power by the producers of the film.

With Artificial Intelligence gaining momentum, a 5th industrial revolution has begun marking a new era in tech and communication. The world order is set to undergo a massive change with the AI spilling out to different walks of life.

