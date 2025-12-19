Anurag Kashyap reveals he is used to the failure of his films

Mumbai, Dec 19 Director Anurag Kashyap revealed that he is used to the failure of his films.

During the teaser launch event of "Dacoit", co-starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, in which he will be essaying the role of a fearless and uncompromising cop, Swamy, Kashyup was asked about the box office failure of his latest directorial venture, "Nishaanchi".

The filmmaker was asked, "You have had other releases also this year in different capacities, as a producer, as a presenter, this time as an actor. Your directorial venture, Nishaanchi was really a passion project, and much like what usually happens with your films, you know, it gains a cult following over the years; I think pretty much similar is going to happen to Nishaanchi. However, were you disappointed or upset with the box office reception of the film?"

Reacting to this, Kashyup said, "No, no, I'm used to it," leaving everyone laughing.

"I'm used to it because, yeah, I probably expected a little bit more and thought maybe the audience and I are cinema men. But then I realized the very second day", he added.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' maker went on to share, "I was used to it, then we decided to, because it was one film, we decided to put that one film, both parts together, on OTT.

Because it was a film produced by Amazon, so it was already seen. So I'm happy with OTT."

Before this, Kashyap opened up about how “Nishaanchi” was initially called “Babloo Nishaanchi.”

He revealed that the film’s initial title was different before it was finally changed to "Nishaanchi".

The filmmaker said, “Initially, the title was Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangilee Rinku, and Dabloo — everyone said it was too long. The story of how Nishaanchi was coined and the film was finally named.”

For the unversed, Babloo and Dabloo are the names of Aaishvary Thackeray’s characters of twin brothers in the movie, whereas Rinku is the name of Vedika Pinto’s character.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor