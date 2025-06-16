Anurag Kashyap to release his film ‘Nishaanchi’ in theatres on September 19

Mumbai, June 16 Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap is returning with another exciting project. The film is crafted for the big experience, and promises a gripping, cinematic experience that delves into the complex lives of two brothers who walk starkly different paths, uncovering how their choices shape their destinies.

The film is titled ‘Nishaanchi’, directed by Kashyap, stars Monika Panwar of ‘Khauf’ fame, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. It also marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray.

Talking about the film, Anurag Kashyap shared, “We wrote ‘Nishaanchi’ in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio who trusted me to do that, whole heartedly. Amazon MGM loved it, believed in it, and became the wall behind us. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love - they were backed by great producers and great Studios. ‘Nishaanchi’ is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment, betrayal, redemption and the consequences of it all”.

He further mentioned, “I have been extremely fortunate to find a bunch of good people and superb actors and my most beautiful crew to tell this story in the best possible way that I would have wanted. Working with the team at Amazon MGM Studios has been an immensely rewarding and beautiful experience. It was like going back to my early days of filmmaking. We’re excited, nervous, and can’t wait to share the film with the audience to experience when it releases in theatres this September”.

The film is set to release in theatres on September 19, 2025. It is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.

Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of India Originals, Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, said, “For us at Amazon MGM Studios, collaborating with Anurag Kashyap, a maestro of raw, unfiltered, and emotionally charged storytelling, has been nothing short of incredible. His distinctive style redefines genres, crafting narratives that grip audiences and leave them wanting more. We firmly believe in the future of the theatrical film business and are excited to share that we will be bringing a slate of compelling cinematic movies to theatres over the next few years”.

“We are proud that Nishaanchi is part of this initial slate, with its intricately woven story that blends suspense, love, conflict, and layered characters. It exemplifies our commitment to exploring fresh narratives that will resonate with our diverse audience. The music of the film, in particular, is a standout element, and a testament to Anurag’s unique creative vision”, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor