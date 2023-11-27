Anurag Kashyap unveils teaser of 'Kastoori'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 : Finally, the highly anticipated teaser of the National Award-winning film 'Kastoori' launched, offering a glimpse into the compelling tale of childhood in search of the smell of happiness.

Directed by Vinod Kamble and presented by acclaimed filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, delves into how children can help us rediscover the wonders of the world.

Kastoori, a cinematic masterpiece that has garnered recognition and accolades at film festivals worldwide, tells the poignant story of a 14-year-old boy, who is a manual scavenger by profession and grapples with prejudice and teasing due to the scent of his body. The narrative unfolds as he navigates the challenges of education and self-discovery, all while encountering the enigmatic aroma of Kastoori.

Speaking about the teaser of Kastoori, Anurag Kashyap said, "Kastoori is an important film of our times. It's a kind of story that very few filmmakers can tell well. Vinod is a director who understands the world well and thus made a beautiful film around a heartbreaking story. That's what brought me and Nagraj together to present it to the world. We are sure that the audience will love the film as much as we did."

Filmmaker Nagraj Popatrao Manjule mentioned, "Kastoori is a real story being told by a filmmaker who knows the circumstances and the difficulties faced by the kids of manual scavengers. He's made such a good film around it and won a National Award for it. Me and Anurag are sure that the story will resonate with every audience member."

The impactful storyline and extraordinary storytelling style of 'Kastoori' have caught the attention of many industry professionals, which led to its selection at 13 International Film Festivals.

'Kastoori' has already left a mark across the globe by winning prestigious accolades such as the Best Children's Film Award and Swarna Kamal at the 67th National Film Awards in 2019, a FIPRESCI Special Jury Mention at the Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020, and the Best Actor Award for Samarth Sonawane at the same festival.

Notably, Kastoori has also earned nominations for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Child Actor at the New York Indian Film Festival.

Director Vinod Kamble shared his excitement over the teaser launch, stating, "This movie is a labour of love, and the teaser release marks a significant milestone. In a world where uniqueness is often ridiculed, Kastoori tells a universal tale of resilience, education, and the aromatic scent of self-discovery. We hope the audience embraces the film's message and connects with the characters on a personal level."

The film is set to hit cinemas on December 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor