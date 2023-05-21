Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap announces engagement

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Bali. The 22-year-old shared the news on social media, accompanied by adorable pictures that offered a glimpse of her stunning diamond ring. Anurag, who is presently attending the Cannes Film Festival, penned a sweet and emotional message for his daughter. Aaliyah shared two pictures on Instagram. In the first picture, she flaunted her diamond ring and in the second, she was seen kissing her fiance in a picturesque backdrop.

Aaliyah wrote in the caption, “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH). A shocked Janhvi Kapoor commented ‘Whatt!!’. Aditi Bhatia wrote, “OMG IT HAPPENED?!???!!!!! YAYYY!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS GUYS.” Anurag took to his Instagram story and congratulated the couple. He wrote, “She is all grown up. So much that she is now engaged.”