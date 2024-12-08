Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Alia’s Haldi Ceremony Photo Goes Viral Ahead of Her Wedding to Shane Gregoire on December 11

The wedding season is in full swing in the entertainment world, with many celebrities tying the knot. Recently, Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap’s family has been buzzing with celebrations, as his daughter Alia is set to marry her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. The festivities have already begun, with the recent Haldi ceremony capturing attention.

Anurag Kashyap shared glimpses of the haldi celebration on Instagram, where Bollywood celebrities, including Khushi Kapoor, were spotted in attendance. Alia, 23, is all set to marry Shane Gregoire, a 24-year-old American businessman, who has been in a relationship with her for the past few years. The couple had secretly gotten engaged last year, and now they are preparing for their wedding.

Reports suggest that Alia and Shane’s wedding will take place on December 11 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The excitement surrounding the upcoming wedding is palpable, as the Kashyap family celebrates this joyful occasion.