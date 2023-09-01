Anurag Thakur congratulates R Madhavan on being nominated as FTII president  

New Delhi [India], September 1 : Union I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday congratulated actor R Madhavan on being nominated as President of FTII.

Anurag Thakur took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, and take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you.”

https://twitter.com/ianuragthakur/status/1697601624657572341

To this, Madhavan replied, “Thank you so very much for the honour and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations.”

https://twitter.com/ActorMadhavan/status/1697607884538888553

R Madhavan has been nominated as President and chairman of the governing council of FTII for a period of three years.

Recently, R Madhavan’s film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ won the award for Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation.

'Rocketry' was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Earlier R Madhavan received the Best Director award at IIFA 2023 for the film.

The biographical drama was screened in Parliament on August 5, and it received quite a phenomenal response.

The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film.

