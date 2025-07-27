Anusha Dandekar shares how Suniel Shetty ensured her safety during a stunt on ‘Hunter 2’

Mumbai, July 27 Model-actress Anusha Dandekar has revealed how co-star Suniel Shetty went out of his way to ensure her safety during a stunt sequence on the sets of ‘Hunter 2.’

Speaking to IANS, she revealed working on “Hunter 2” marked her first experience with action sequences, and she was entirely focused on getting her shot right. While she acknowledged the crew’s support, she emphasized that it was Suniel who went above and beyond to ensure everyone’s safety on set. Anusha shared, “So, I will say that because it's my first action. And I don't know about the rest of the crew. I am not disregarding their care, because it's my first time. So, I was just focusing on my shot. But it was one man, Suniel Shetty, who was making sure everybody was safe in their shot. So, even if he had to push me against the wall, he made sure there was thermocol. And I was like, "I’ll be fine. No, there will be thermocol.”

“He is so particular that he won’t allow the scene to start before he checks all the weapons that are going to be used—like on somebody or me. He was doing it for everybody. And that, again, is a privilege—to have somebody who is so big in action still be concerned for everybody else,” Dandekar added.

When asked about the ongoing debate around safety during action sequences—especially in light of a recent incident in the South—Suniel Shetty agreed that safety should be a top priority on set. He acknowledged that action scenes demand meticulous planning and emphasized the need for stronger safety protocols. “First of all, an industry must be looked at as an industry—it must get that status. We don't get the benefits that all the other industries get. It is very important to have insurance, and having training academies to teach action is also very important. Action directors should be licensed and certified, and there must be safety equipment. To hurry to shoot a scene, just because a film is near release - that is something that needs to change.”

The ‘Dhadkan’ actor went on to state, “So, all these little things, if we are conscious of them, will make a lot of difference. I am very conscious when I do action. Not for my safety. For everyone's safety.”

Recently, Tamil stunt trainer Mohanraj tragically lost his life during the shoot of Pa Ranjith’s film “Vettuvam.” The incident occurred while filming a car-overturning sequence featuring actor Arya.

Helmed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, “Hunter Season 2” featured Suniel Shetty in the role of ACP Vikram. The series premiered for free on Amazon’s MX Player on July 24.

