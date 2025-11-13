Anushka Ranjan introduces her ‘new baby’ to the world: She’s the sweetest

Mumbai, Nov 13 Anushka Ranjan, on Thursday, took to social media to introduce her “new baby” — a cute little puppy.

The actress, who couldn’t contain her excitement, shared an adorable video of her furry friend and lovingly called her “the sweetest.” In the clip, Anushka could be seen holding her new baby pet in a small bag while striking different poses with her. She also added Layup’s song “Who You Share it With” as background score for the video.

Sharing this cute video, the ‘Wedding Pullav’ actress wrote, “Hey, world! Please say hello to our new baby Olive She’s the sweetest, most playful Guddu on the planet and the perfect lil sister for our beti Mija Thank you @pawasana_ for bringing this angel into our life and adding so much more happiness.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Ranjan often grabs attention for her social media posts featuring her close-knit circle of friends from the industry. Her inner circle includes Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and Krystle D’Souza, with whom she frequently shares glimpses of get-togethers. She also shares a warm bond with Sussanne Khan. Interestingly, Anushka’s sister Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is also known to be Alia Bhatt’s best friend.

On the professional front, Anushka made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy “Wedding Pullav.” She later appeared in “Batti Gul Meter Chalu,” which starred Shahid Kapoor and was directed by Shree Narayan Singh. In 2020, she played the role of Amy in the web series “Fittrat,” alongside Krystle D’Souza and her husband, Aditya Seal.

Anushka, daughter of producers Anu and Shashi Ranjan, also ventured into production. Speaking about this exciting role, she had earlier shared, “Embarking on this journey as a producer is a dream I’ve cherished for years. Growing up in a family deeply embedded in the world of cinema, I’ve always felt inspired to contribute my own stories to the industry.”

