Anushka Ranjan to Star in New Action Thriller Series 'Mixture' with Aahana Kumra

Renowned actress Anushka Ranjan is set to captivate audiences in the upcoming action thriller series titled "Mixture." Produced by Pinaka Entertainment and directed by Hanish Kalia, this gripping series delves deep into the world of crime and suspense. Alongside Anushka, the series also stars the talented Aahana Kumra.

"Mixture" unfolds against the scenic backdrops of Goa and the bustling streets of Mumbai, promising viewers an edge-of-the-seat experience with its intricate plot and dynamic action sequences.

Anushka Ranjan shared her excitement about her role in the series: "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Mixture'. This action thriller is unlike anything I've done before, and it challenged me in ways I never anticipated. The character is complex, and the storyline is filled with twists that kept me on my toes throughout the shoot. I can't wait for the audience to embark on this thrilling journey with us. Working with such a talented team and shooting in such diverse locations has been an incredible experience."

A source close to the production added, "Anushka brings a unique intensity to her role that perfectly complements the fast-paced and gripping narrative of 'Mixture.' Her dedication and enthusiasm have been a driving force behind the energy of the series." Set to release later this year, "Mixture" promises to be a standout addition to the crime thriller genre.