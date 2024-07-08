Anushka Ranjan to star in new action thriller series 'Mixture' with Aahana Kumra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Actor Anushka Ranjan will be seen with Aahana Kumra in 'Mixture' series.

Produced by Pinaka Entertainment and directed by Hanish Kalia, the gripping series delves deep into the world of crime and suspense, as per a statement.

Excited about the series, Anushka said she is thrilled to be a part of 'Mixture'.

"This action thriller is unlike anything I've done before, and it challenged me in ways I never anticipated. The character is complex, and the storyline is filled with twists that kept me on my toes throughout the shoot. I can't wait for the audience to embark on this thrilling journey with us. Working with such a talented team and shooting in such diverse locations has been an incredible experience," she said.

Set to release later this year, 'Mixture' promises to be a standout addition to the crime thriller genre. More details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet.

Anushka is best known for her roles in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fittrat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor