Anushka Ranjan Ventures Into Film Production, Set to To Produce Her First Feature Film

Acclaimed actress and humanitarian Anushka Ranjan is set to embark on an exciting new journey as she gears up to independently produce her first feature film. Drawing from her rich family legacy in the entertainment industry, Anushka is ready to add another feather to her cap. As the daughter of esteemed producers Anu and Shashi Ranjan, the founders of the prestigious Indian Television Awards, Anushka has grown up surrounded by the magic of cinema and television. Now, she is ready to carve her own path in the industry by stepping into the role of producer. While the details of the project remain under wraps, pre-production has already commenced in full swing, and shooting is slated to begin early next year.

Anushka shared her excitement about this new venture, stating, "Producing a feature film has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. Growing up in a family that lives and breathes cinema has inspired me to tell stories that matter. This project is very close to my heart, and I am thrilled to bring it to life. We are currently in the pre-production phase, and the energy and creativity surrounding this project are truly invigorating. As for whether I or my husband, Aditya Seal, will be involved in front of the camera, that’s something we’ll reveal in due time. For now, my focus is on assembling a talented team that shares my vision and passion for storytelling."

In addition to her production endeavors, Anushka will soon be seen in the upcoming web series "Mixture," where she will take on a negative role for the first time, showcasing her versatility as an actress alongside co-star Ahana Kumra. Anushka Ranjan's transition into production marks a significant milestone in her career, and audiences can eagerly anticipate the innovative and compelling narratives she will bring to the screen.