Anushka says 'you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye' as Kohli retires from test cricket

Mumbai, May 12 After T-20, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test Cricket on Monday after 14 years of illustrious career. Amidst the big announcement, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma showed her support through an emotional post.

The 'PK' actress posted a picture of the couple sharing a laugh in the middle of the ground on Instagram.

Anushka further penned a note, recalling all the hardships that went into making those records throughout the years.

"They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege," she wrote.

"Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye," Anushka added, showing her support for her husband's decision to retire.

Kohli reacted to his wife's post with three red heart emojis.

The former Indian skipper announced his retirement from the format with a heavy post that read, "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile," he added.

In the last 14 years, Kohli has played 123 Tests, scoring a total of 9230 runs with an average of 46.85.

