Anushka Sen all set to explore the 'land of morning calm'

Mumbai, Sep 10 Actress Anushka Sen has once again set off on an exciting adventure, this time to the vibrant and dynamic world of South Korea. The diva has delighted her massive fanbase by sharing exclusive glimpses from her travel diary.

Anushka was on a vacation to Busan, South Korea in April this year. Now, on Tuesday, Anushka took to Instagram, where she has 39.4 million followers, and dropped a string of pictures from the flight.

The snaps show her wearing a grey coloured co-ord set and paired it with white and pink sneakers.

She is seen posing at the airport lounge, having a delicious meal, along with some candid clicks from the flight seat.

The post is captioned as: "Guess where I am now! Hint in the song". She gave the music of the track 'Still With You' by South Korean singer and songwriter Jungkook.

The fans flooded the comment section by mentioning the destination of Anushka saying, "South Korea".

On the work front, Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

The young diva also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family', and 'Am I Next'.

She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor