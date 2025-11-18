Anushka Sen Announces Foray Into Music, Teams Up With Two-Time Grammy Winner Ken Lewis for Debut Single “Chameleon”

Actor, creator, and now set to debut as a musician, India’s most loved social media star Anushka Sen is ready to embrace yet another creative identity with the launch of her debut single, ‘Chameleon’, releasing with it’s audio version on November 18. The track marks the exciting intersection of Anushka’s multi-faceted creative evolution and the world-class production of Grammy-winning American producer Ken Lewis. Ken is two time Grammy Award winner and a 8 time nominee who has to his credit having worked with some of the biggest global artists including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and given 79 Billboard no 1s.

One of India’s most-followed digital sensations with nearly 40 million followers on her social media, Anushka has grown up in the public eye, having started as being a much-loved child actor on television to one of the country’s most successful young content creators today. In 2024, she made her OTT debut with the coming-of-age series Dil Dosti Dilemma, earning acclaim for her fresh and authentic portrayal in the Prime Video original series. Now, she’s venturing into the world of music, a dream that’s been years in the making for the young star.

Now, she embraces music as the next frontier. Chameleon was recorded during her recent trip to the USA, with Lewis bringing his signature global sound, a pop anthem that mirrors Anushka’s philosophy of resisting categories and embracing constant change. The foray into music is also an homage to her roots in a way for Sen who grew up around music, having learnt music from a very young age from her mother.

Speaking about the journey behind her debut as a singer and the emotion driving this song, Anushka shares, “Music has always been a part of my life, but I never imagined I’d have the courage to actually create something of my own and share it with the world. Chameleon was born out of a very personal space, it’s about evolution, identity, and not letting the world define you. I’ve always been someone who likes doing things differently, whether it’s my work or the choices I make. People often expect you to stay in one lane, to keep doing what you’re known for , but I’ve for one never believed in that. And that’s my personal and professional motto. The idea behind Chameleon came from how I see myself as an artist and as a person, someone who adapts, grows, learns, and keeps discovering new sides of herself. I wanted the song to celebrate that freedom, the freedom to change your colors unapologetically. It’s empowering, it’s fun, and it’s honest. This is me showing a side of myself that I’ve never shown before.”

She adds, “Music has been part of my journey for a very long time, have always been inspired by my mum who has been someone I have learnt music and singing from since my childhood. Being a Bengali it’s been super inspiring for me to be able to immerse myself in different forms of art like dancing, singing and act. Through this new journey I’ll be able to learn and be able to merge everything and create something new”.

With Chameleon, Anushka embarks on a new creative chapter, one that promises to surprise her fans and inspire a generation that refuses to be defined by just one label. Bold, self-assured, and refreshingly candid, Anushka continues to redefine what it means to be a 21st-century multi-hyphenate. Chameleon releases worldwide today.