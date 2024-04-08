Anushka Sen dons hanbok in Busan: 'Living the K-drama moments'
By IANS | Published: April 8, 2024 02:44 PM2024-04-08T14:44:24+5:302024-04-08T14:45:05+5:30
Mumbai, April 8 Actress Anushka Sen, who is on a vacation to Busan, South Korea on Monday shared pictures wearing a Korean hanbok, and is 'living the k drama moments'.
Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.4 million followers, shared a string of photos, wherein she can be seen posing against the mountainous backdrop, wearing a white and pastel blue coloured hanbok, which is the traditional clothing of the Korean people.
She is holding a matching purse, and white shoes. Anushka is also flaunting beautiful hair accessories on her braid.
The post is captioned as: "Living the k drama moments". The geotag location is of Busan Gamcheon Culture Village.
On the work front, she was seen in the web series 'Crashh', and music video 'Teri Aadat 2'.
