Anushka Sen drops dreamy pictures from Austrian vacation

Mumbai, Aug 20 Actress Anushka Sen, who is currently on a vacation to Austria, on Tuesday shared a peek into her holiday, giving fans major travel goals.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.2 million followers, shared a string of photos from Salzburg, Austria.

In the photo we can see Anushka wearing a lemon yellow coloured sleeveless tank top, and paired it with white denim jeans. She kept her makeup all natural and left her long tresses open.

The look was rounded off with a yellow cap, a black sling bag and sunglasses.

We can see her happily posing against the picturesque backdrop of the country. In one of the pictures, Anushka is seen enjoying a public transport ride.

The 22-year-old diva has captioned the post with sun, pink heart, and evil eye emojis.

Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

The young diva also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family', and 'Am I Next'.

She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

