Anushka Sen drops glimpses of Amsterdam moments on a special occasion

Mumbai, Aug 3 Actress Anushka Sen delighted her fans on Saturday by sharing snapshots of her memorable moments in Amsterdam.

Celebrating a special occasion, the actress captured the essence of the city’s picturesque canals and vibrant atmosphere.

Anushka, who will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday, posted a series of photos capturing the scenic beauty, joyous moments with her loved ones, and the delightful experiences she had in the picturesque city.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Anushka wrote: "Such a lovely day, scenic view, my sweet folks, good food, perfect weather, and birthday vibes! Boat ride amidst the canals in Amsterdam ticked off my bucket list!"

The photos showcased Anushka enjoying a boat ride through Amsterdam’s iconic canals, soaking in the breathtaking views and reveling in the company of her close friends and family.

The images highlighted the beautiful scenery, delicious food, and the joyous mood of the celebration.

Her post exuded joy and contentment, making it clear that she had a memorable and fulfilling birthday celebration.

Anushka’s post quickly garnered attention and praise from her fans, who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and compliments on the stunning pictures.

One fan wrote: "Happy Birthday Eve cutieee," while another said: "Leo you turning 22 tomorrow."

The actress, who is known for her roles in various television shows and web series, continues to charm her audience with her talent and engaging social media presence.

On the work front, she was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Anushka has also featured in the web show 'Crashh' and the music video 'Teri Aadat 2'. She also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor