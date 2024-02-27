Anushka Sen offers glimpse of her 'one love': video camera that keeps her busy

Mumbai, Feb 27 Actress Anushka Sen, who is currently running on a tight work schedule, on Tuesday shared a series of fun pictures from the set of her upcoming project, giving a sneak peek into her 'one love', and it is nothing but the video camera.

On Valentine's Day, the ‘Baal Veer’ fame diva, who is currently riding high on both professional and personal front, announced that she is on board a new project. However, she did not reveal the details of the project.

Since then, Anushka has been treating fans with photos and videos, giving a glimpse into her busy work life.

Now, the ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ fame took to Instagram, where she enjoys 39.5 million followers and shared some photos, wherein she can be seen wearing a white full sleeves T-shirt.

She is candidly posing alongside a video camera, flaunting her cute smile, a wink and victory pose.

Anuska captioned it as: "One love", referring to the camera.

Fans took to the comment section, and wrote: "wonderful", "so pretty" etc.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen as the contestant in the stunt based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 11.

