Anushka Sen turns 'black beauty'

Mumbai, Sep 5 Actress Anushka Sen on Thursday gave a sneak peek into her favourite black outfits, by dropping a video on the viral social media trend.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.3 million followers, shared a Reel video showing off her black dresses.

In the video, we can see Anushka wearing a black and white polka dot dress. We can see her wearing a round neck black bodycon dress, and opted for a subtle makeup look.

The young diva is looking pretty in a sleeveless white and black striped dress.

The clip ends with Anushka wearing a denim black sleeveless dress.

The video is captioned as: "This trend, but my way! All my fav black outfits!! Comment your fav out of these! Mine is the one with the bows! Reel suggestions from Sen Ki Sena #reels #reelsinstagram".

The comment section is filled with love for Anushka. Fans wrote: "Can I come and steal your wardrobe?", "I need your closet gurrl", "nothing is more hotter than black".

Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

The young diva also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family', and 'Am I Next'.

She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor