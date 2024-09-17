Anushka Sen’s Korean cuisine escapade is a visual feast

Mumbai, Sep 17 Actress Anushka Sen gives another peak from her South Korea trip as she gets a taste of wonderful Korean delicacies.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka who has 39.4 million followers on the photo-sharing platform shared a set of pictures for her fans and gave a glimpse of her best days from Seoul, Korea.

The 22-year-old actress also wrote a caption, “Best days here, my fav Seoul”. She added the pictures with Canadian rapper-singer AP Dhillon’s song ‘Losing Myself’ featuring Gunna.

In the first picture, Anushka was seen in her glamorous avatar. She opted for a white, black and white striped corset and paired it with matching trousers. The look was onto the top with blue sneakers, a black handbag and oval-shaped sunglasses.

In the next picture, the ‘Baalveer’ actress was seen posing candidly while having the perfect set of delicacies from one of the finest restaurants in Korea.

The actress was seen having oysters with delicious spaghetti kept on a white plate. She also had a healthy Poke bowl that consisted of quinoa, boiled egg, salmon, corn, cucumber, avocado, onion and tomato.

Apart from this, Anushka posted many pictures of herself while exploring and enjoying her amazing time on the streets of Seoul.

Soon after Anushka's post surfaced online, many of her admirers showered their excitement in her comments section.

A fan wrote, “I think you can slay in any kind of outfit it doesn't matter if it's Indian or a Western. You know how to flaunt your swag with your killing style sense and with your gorgeous aesthetics".

Another one wrote, “'In the realm of stars, you stand apart, With a glow that warms the coldest heart. Your beauty, pure as morning dew, A heavenly sight, forever true'.

Earlier, Anushka posted a collaborative dance reel with the South Korean dancer Aiki in which the duo were seen tapping feet together on the beats of Blackpink Lisa’s groovy number ‘New Woman’ feat Rosalia.

The ‘I Am Next’ star was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' helmed by Debbie Rao and bankrolled by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra in a joint venture. The show also featured Revathi Pillai, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, Shruti Seth and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The comedy-drama series is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor