Anushka Sharma begins training for Jhulan Goswami biopic ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’

Anushka Sharma is all set for her much awaited comeback, ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’ a film based on the journey of celebrated female fast bowler of India, Jhulan Goswami. The actress has now started preparing for her part in this biopic, which has been titled ‘Chakda Xpress’. On Friday, the actress was spotted training for her role of a cricketer. Anushka sported black and pink athleisure and was seen training with a coach.

Chakda Xpress is set to stream on Netflix. Speaking about associating with the film, Anushka wrote in the Instagram post: “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit. "The cricket-themed film marks Anushka’s first film in three years. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, which was released in 2018. ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’ is backed by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz. This biopic will be helmed by Prosit Roy.