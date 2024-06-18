Anushka Sharma drops adorable pics as she enjoys art session with daughter Vamika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Anushka Sharma recently shared a glimpse of her art time with her daughter, Vamika, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the actress dropped a picture showing a blackboard with 'Anushka' and 'Vamika' written on it in Hindi.

The board was divided into two sections. Under Anushka's name, there were drawings of flowers. Below Vamika's name, there were adorable scribbles made by the little one.

Earlier, Anushka dropped an appreciation post for husband Virat Kohli for being the best daddy on Father's Day.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka posted a photo of a painting featuring yellow footprints, presumably of Virat and her daughter Vamika.

The text on the post reads, "Happy Father's Day," followed by a red heart emoji.

In the caption, Anushka hailed Virat, saying "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling.....we LOVE YOU ."

Virat and Anushka's journey, which began with a chance encounter during a shampoo advertisement shoot in 2013, blossomed into a beautiful bond, culminating in their fairytale wedding in 2017.

Their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, followed by the birth of their son, Akaay, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka gears up for her most anticipated biopic, 'Chakda Xpress,' portraying the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years since her last appearance in 'Zero'.

