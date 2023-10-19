Anushka Sharma gives cute shoutout to husband Virat Kohli after match-winning century

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : After witnessing Kohli's match-winning century, 48th in ODIs and 78th at the international level, wife and actor Anushka Sharma, on Thursday, showered praises on Virat by a post.

Reacting to Virat's match-winning century, Anushka took to her Instagram Story and shared a post which she captioned with a kiss and a heart emoji.

In the match, Virat smashed his match-winning century, 48th in ODIs and 78th at international level. He scored 103 runs in 97 balls with six fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 106.

With this, he is just one away from levelling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. Also, with his 78th international ton, just 23 centuries are left for him to overtake Sachin's record of 100 international centuries.

Virat also brought up his 26,000 international runs, becoming the fastest to do so, in just 567 innings, leaving behind Sachin (600 innings).In 511 matches and 567 innings, Virat has scored 26,026 runs at an average of 53.99 and a strike rate of over 79. He has scored 78 centuries and 134 fifties, with the best score of 254*.

With this, he also overtook Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene (25,957 runs) to become the fourth-leading run-scorer of all time in international cricket.

In 30 ICC Cricket World Cup matches, Virat has scored 1,289 runs at an average of 53.70, with three centuries and eight fifties in 30 innings, with the best score of 107. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in WC history, with Sachin (2,278 runs) at the top.

In this World Cup, Virat is the second-highest run-scorer. In four innings, he has scored 259 runs at an average of 129.50, with one century and two fifties, his best score is 103*. His strike rate is around 90.

