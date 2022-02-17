Anushka Sharma hails Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal for taking paternity leave

Actress Anushka Sharma hailed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for taking paternity for the birth of his second child. The Sultan star expressed her delight and wrote, About time this is normalised." Earlier, Virat Kohli was also granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be with his actress wife Anushka Sharma during the birth of their first child in January 2021.Last year on November 29, Parag Agrawal was announced to be the new CEO of microblogging site Twitter - replacing co-founder and CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is all set to make her acting come back after a hiatus of three years with the biopic, 'Chakda Xpress'. The actress essays the role of ace female cricketer Jhulan Goswami — the former team India captain, in the film. Anushka has also started her prep work for the sports biopic. A source revealed Anushka is first building up her fitness and physique to essay the fast bowler on screen. A trade source informed, "If you closely follow Anushka’s social media, you will see that she is constantly putting up content related to working out. So, just to let the cat out of the bag, she has started prepping to play Jhulan on screen. She plays a cricketer in the film and while Anushka has always been one of the fittest actresses in Indian cinema, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level she needs to play Jhulan effectively."