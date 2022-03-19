Anushka Sharma hands over responsibility of CSF productions to brother Karnesh

Actress Anushka Sharma, along with her brother Karnesh Sharma, started a production house called Clean Slate Films in October 2013. Under this banner, Anushka produced films like 'NH 10', 'Philauri', 'Pari' and web series 'Pataal Lok'. Anushka took a break from films after the release of 'Zero' in 2018. In January 2021, she gave birth to a baby girl. After becoming a mother, Anushka resumed her work and now she will be seen in the movie 'Chakda Express'.

Anushka worked for her production company, taking care of her mother's responsibilities on the one hand and acting on the other. But now she has made a big decision to focus more on acting. Anushka has stepped out of 'Clean Slate Films' and has handed over all the responsibility to her brother. She has given information about this through a post on social media.

In a note uploaded by Anushka on her social media, she wrote, “When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. ”

She added, “While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place. I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can’t wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all!”