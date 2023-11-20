Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after team India's loss in World Cup 2023 final

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 20 : Player of the Tournament Virat Kohli broke down in tears after a painful defeat to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

The Men in Blue's crushing six-wicket loss to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saddened Kohli, who scored the most runs in the competition and was named player of the tournament, was devastated by the loss.

Amid the emotional moment, a pic surfaced on social media in which actor Anushka Sharma could be seen consoling her husband with a warm hug after team India's loss.

Soon after the pic was shared on social media it went viral and fans showered their heartfelt messages.

A fan wrote, "His support system."

Another fan wrote, "A heartbreaking moment for every Indian fan."

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

