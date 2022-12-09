Anushka Sharma to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Dia Mirza

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, on Friday, turned a year older.

Many Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and extended warm birthday wishes to the 'Thappad' actor.

Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a picture which she captioned," Happy Birthday Dia, wishing you love and light always."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful Dia. Have a fabulous day."

Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday my beautiful D."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture and wrote, "Sending loads of love, good vibes, and happiness your way...today and always, my darling Dia."

Actor Diana Penty wrote, "Birthday hugs for my dearest Dee! Wishing you the biggest slice of happiness today and always. Lots of Love."

Actor Neha Dhupia shared a selfie and wrote, "Happy birthday my dee, my most favourite picture of us with our boys in our arms. May this love grow more and more."

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Happy happiest birthday di have a magical year."

Dia is known for her amazing performances in films like 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein', 'Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge' and many more.

She made her digital debut with the web series 'Kaafir' alongside Mohit Raina. The show earned rave reviews and a massive responses from the audience.

Dia has been shooting for Tarun Dudeja's 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film belongs in the adventure genre and is about a road trip undertaken by a girl gang.

She will also be seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film 'Bheed'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor