Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Vamika, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli on Tuesday welcomed Bappa home.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared several images from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 💛🌺🧡," she captioned the post.

The first image shows a close-up look of Lord Ganesha idol. In the second picture, Anushka is seen posing with Virat.

The duo looked mesmerising in ethnic wear. Anushka donned a red and golden colour saree with her hair tied in a sleek bun.

On the other hand, Virat is seen dressed in a white coloured kurta pyjama. One can also catch a glimpse of Anushka’s father holding baby Vamika in his arms.

As soon as Anushka dropped pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, netizens chimed in the comment section and showered praises on the family.

"❤️❤️," actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented.

"Him in kurta, her in saree,,,❤️❤️😍😍," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

Speaking of Virat, he had a decent Asia Cup 2023. While he did not perform well against Pakistan in group stage and Sri Lanka in Super Four stage, he made up for it with his 47th ODI and 77th international century against Pakistan in Super Four stage. He scored 129 runs in three innings.

He has been rested for first two ODIs of the India-Australia series starting from September 22 onwards. He will be playing the final ODI though. This will be India’s last assignment before the ICC Cricket World Cup starts at home from October 5 onwards, where the entire country will hope to see Virat and the entire team at their best and clinch their third title.

