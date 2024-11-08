Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Mumbai brunch date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Star couple-actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli enjoyed a low-key brunch at a popular Mumbai cafe on Thursday.

On Thursday, Benne, located in the Bandra area of Mumbai, shared several pictures from the couple's visit.

Anushka Sharma reposted the pictures on her Instagram handle on Friday.

In the first photo, Anushka and Virat posed with the cafe's staff, both looking casual yet chic. Anushka sported khaki pants paired with a white t-shirt and an oversized shirt, while Virat kept it simple in a white shirt and cap.

The couple seemed relaxed and in good spirits, clearly enjoying their time away from the spotlight.

However, it was the fourth image in the post that quickly went viral. The photo showed Anushka and Virat standing alongside the entire cafe staffexcept for one person, who was added to the image via Photoshop.

The caption accompanying the image read: "POV: The one day you miss school. Dinesh was very sad he wasn't on shift today, so we photoshopped him."

This lighthearted attempt to include an absent staff member, quickly captured the internet's attention, with many finding the Photoshop both endearing and funny.

The cafe's caption played on the theme of missing out on something special, making a relatable joke about how the staff member missed meeting the celebrity couple.

Fans flocked to the comment section, expressing sympathy for Dinesh. One commenter wrote, "Dinesh is the kid that skips school one day and something cool happens on that exact day."

Another added, "Dinesh is me.. I'm Dinesh!," while a third user simply said, "Dinesh respect button"

Adding to the humour was the choice of background music for the Instagram post: "If You Come Today," a popular Kannada song by legendary singer Dr Rajkumar.

Earlier on Thursday, Anushka Sharma shared a special post to extend warm wishes to her fans on the occasion of Chhath.

Taking to Instagram story, Anushka dropped a picture featuring people celebrating the special Hindu festival of Chhath.

Along with the photo, she wrote, "Chhath Pooja ki shubhkamnaein".

Talking about Anushka Sharma's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT.

The final release date of the film is still awaited.

