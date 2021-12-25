Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli laud Ranveer Singh-starrer '83'

Kabir Khan's '83' starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, released on Friday, to an overwhelming response from critics and viewers alike. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is the latest celebrity to watch the sports drama and shared a special post dedicated to the film's team.

Anushka took to her Instagram Story to praise the movie and Ranveer's performance. She wrote, "A magical moment in India's sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @RanveerOfficial, what can I say? You are just superlative in the film. Not a single false note from you in any frame, just sheer brilliance on your part. Loved all performances equally! Well played team 83."

Anushka's husband Virat Kohli also lauded the makers of '83' for depicting the true story with real conviction. He also praised Ranveer for portraying the role of Kapil Dev with utmost sincerity.

"Couldn't have relived the most iconic moment of Indian cricket history in a better manner. A fantastically made movie which immerses you in the events and the emotion of the world cup in 1983. Splendid performances as well," he tweeted. Talking about Ranveer, the India Test skipper added, "@RanveerOfficial was a different level altogether. Great job everyone! @therealkapildev @kabirkhankk."

The film beautifully captures the journey of India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup, which arguably remains the greatest cricketing moment in the history of the nation. The Kapil Dev-led Indian team weren't even considered as one of the contenders to go all the way, yet they stood up against extreme odds and delivered at the grandest stage of all.

'83', written by Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and Vasan Bala, was supposed to release in April 2020 but was postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna and others.

Apart from Hindi, '83' has also been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

( With inputs from ANI )

