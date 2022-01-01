Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli ring in New Year with daughter Vamika in South Africa

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli rang in the new year with their 11-month-old daughter Vamika in South Africa, where the India Test skipper is gearing up to lock horns against the Proteas in the second Test, starting Monday.

Sharing a sneak peek into the New Year celebrations with her family and friends, Anushka wrote, "The year that got us the greatest happiness I've known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!"

She also added a 'family of three' emoticon in the caption. For the unversed, Virat and Anushka had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. The India skipper had revealed the news on his Twitter handle while sharing that both baby and mother are healthy.

Coming back to the celebrations, one cannot miss out to notice the couple acing their sartorial looks.

Virat looked dapper in a white casual t-shirt, while Anushka looked stunning in a striped black and white dress.

The 'PK' actor also shared several videos from the party that sees the hotel staff shaking a leg while the celebrities cut the giant three-tier New Year cake.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor