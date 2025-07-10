Anushka Shetty pens post of gratitude to her guru Bharat Thakur on Guru Purnima

Chennai, July 10 One of Telugu cinema's top actresses Anushka Shetty has now penned a heartfelt post of gratitude to her guru, Bharat Thakur, on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

She also thanked her parents, family and everybody who had helped her be the person she was on the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Anushka Shetty put out a post that read, "To my guru (folded hands image) Bharat Thakur (folded hands image) for his grace and guidance always, to my parents, my family, my dear one... to every person known/unknown, to moments/situations each day... all of which that has just helped me grow, helped me learn/unlearn... helped me be who I am and the journey continues...Thank you very much. Happy Guru Purnima."

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi's eagerly-awaited action thriller 'Ghaati'.

The film, which features Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu along with Anushka Shetty in the lead, was originally supposed to release on July 11. However, the makers recently chose to postpone its release on Saturday.

Taking to its social media pages, UV Creations, one of the production houses producing the film, posted a statement with the title, "A Note from the Heart of Ghaati."

In it, the production house said, "Cinema is a living river.. sometimes it rushes forward, sometimes it pauses to gather depth. Ghaati is not just a film; it's a mountain echo, a wild breeze, a story carved from stone and soil.

"To honour every frame, every breath, we have chosen to hold its flight a little longer in our embrace. We believe this wait will make the experience richer, more intense, more unforgettable.

"Thank you for your love, your patience, and for walking these winding trails with us. Until the mountains call again... we remain yours, Team Ghaati."

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, ‘Ghaati’ is the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish, following the success of their blockbuster film ‘Vedam’.

Interestingly, the film will be Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

The makers have already disclosed that Vikram Prabhu plays the male lead character of Desi Raju in the film.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Vikram Prabhu had disclosed that he had lost eight kilos for his role in the film.

The tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" speaks of the film’s unique narrative, one that explores the fine lines between good and evil, survival and morality.

‘Ghaati’ promises to be an intense journey into the darker realms of human nature, where characters must confront their pasts, make impossible choices, and ultimately seek redemption.

Cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani will bring to life the world of ‘Ghaati’ with his striking visuals, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s music will seek to amplify its intense mood.

Art direction for the film is by National Award winner Thota Tharrani and editing is by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy. With Sai Madhav Burra contributing sharp dialogues, the film promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

