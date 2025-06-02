Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Pan-Indian film 'Ghaati' to finally hit screens on July 11

Chennai, June 2 Director Krish Jagarlamudi's eagerly-awaited action thriller 'Ghaati', featuring actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead, is to hit screens on July 11 this year, its makers announced on Monday.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, was originally scheduled to release on April 18 this year. However, the makers had decided to postpone the release of the film then without announcing a new date.

Anushka Shetty, who is seldom seen on social media, took to her X timeline to make the announcement herself. She wrote, "#Ghaati GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON JULY 11th. #GhaatiFromJuly11th. Starring @iamVikramPrabhu. Directed by the phenomenal @DirKrish. Proudly produced by @UV_Creations & @FirstFrame_Ent. Music on @adityamusic."

The actress also released a new poster on the occasion that shows Anushka, Vikram Prabhu, and others carrying bags as they wade through a river, hinting at an intense and gripping journey.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, ‘Ghaati’ is the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish, following the success of their blockbuster film ‘Vedam’.

Interestingly, the film will be Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

The makers have already disclosed that Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu plays the male lead character Desi Raju in the film. In a glimpse video that was released on the occasion of Vikram Prabhu's birthday earlier this year, Vikram is seen being chased by the police through dense forests and rugged ghat areas. What follows is a series of intense action sequences where he takes on goons. The action-packed sequences end with a lighter, romantic touch as Vikram and Anushka share a meaningful, yet subtle moment riding their bikes side by side, flashing smiles at each other, suggesting a powerful chemistry between their characters.

The glimpse has given the impression that the film will not only contain high-octane action sequences but also a compelling love story.

The tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" speaks of the film’s unique narrative, one that explores the fine lines between good and evil, survival and morality.

‘Ghaati’ promises to be an intense journey into the darker realms of human nature, where characters must confront their pasts, make impossible choices, and ultimately seek redemption.

Cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani will bring to life the world of ‘Ghaati’ with his striking visuals, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s music will seek to amplify its intense mood.

Art direction for the film is by National Award winner Thota Tharrani and editing is by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy. With Sai Madhav Burra contributing sharp dialogues, the film promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

Set to release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Ghaati is slated for a grand release on July 11 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor